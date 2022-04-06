Shell’s (SHEL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) target price on Shell in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.87) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,558 ($33.55).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,130.62 ($27.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,968.72. The company has a market cap of £160.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,139 ($28.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

