Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -0.22. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174,370 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

