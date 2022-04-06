Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Down 3.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 12,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,576,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 14,692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 2,485,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,053,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

