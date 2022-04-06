SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFL shares. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get SFL alerts:

NYSE SFL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 773,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,696. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SFL will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.