Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) Insider Paul Lahiff Acquires 50,000 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL – Get Rating) insider Paul Lahiff bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($31,578.95).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.99, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.06.
About Sezzle (Get Rating)
