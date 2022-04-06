ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $553.22 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 485.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.