Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $8.77

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.77, but opened at $8.33. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 5,120 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22.
Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
