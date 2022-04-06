Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $8.77

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.77, but opened at $8.33. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 5,120 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $7,576,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 279,959 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.