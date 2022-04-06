Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Down 5.9%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. 1,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 319,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $829.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 933.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Seer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Seer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Seer by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Seer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Seer by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

