Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $9.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.91. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $323.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.46. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $318.55 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

