SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $660.00

SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 660 ($8.66) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.66). SDL plc (SDL.L) shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.66), with a volume of 1,453,530 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £610.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 660 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 660.
SDL plc (SDL.L) Company Profile (LON:SDL)
Read More
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for SDL plc (SDL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDL plc (SDL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.