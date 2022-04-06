Scrypta One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $107,947.42 and approximately $4.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,847,092 coins and its circulating supply is 21,047,089 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

