Scotiabank Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$174.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$155.55.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR traded down C$1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$159.42. The company had a trading volume of 391,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,097. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$160.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$157.72. The stock has a market cap of C$111.56 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Also, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.