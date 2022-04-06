Scorum Coins One Day Volume Tops $2,328.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (SCR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $599,080.70 and approximately $2,328.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.47 or 0.07369903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.57 or 0.99777239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054216 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.