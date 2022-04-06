Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives $3,704.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,704.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHNWF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($55.74) to GBX 3,850 ($50.49) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.41) to GBX 3,720 ($48.79) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.94) to GBX 3,544 ($46.48) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. Schroders has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.