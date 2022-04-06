Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.85 ($0.31). 1,065,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,146,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.10 ($0.32).
The company has a market capitalization of £216.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a current ratio of 15.67.
Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile (LON:SUPP)
Further Reading
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.