Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.85 ($0.31). 1,065,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,146,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.10 ($0.32).

The company has a market capitalization of £216.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a current ratio of 15.67.

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

