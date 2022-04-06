SBM Offshore (SBFFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.80 on May 18th

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from SBM Offshore’s previous dividend of $0.23.
SBM Offshore stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $19.40.
About SBM Offshore (Get Rating)
