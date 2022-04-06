Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Lowered to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.00.

SFRGY opened at $8.72 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

