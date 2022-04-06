Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.94

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 9096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

