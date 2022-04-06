Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

