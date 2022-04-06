Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $278.00 at Wolfe Research

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $347.00 to $278.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $221.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.64.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

