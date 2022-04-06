Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.00

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFEGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 164723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.75 ($0.52).

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Safestyle UK from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.06 million and a P/E ratio of 15.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.95.

About Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

