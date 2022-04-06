Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.00

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 164723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.75 ($0.52).

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Safestyle UK from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.06 million and a P/E ratio of 15.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.95.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.