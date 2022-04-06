SafeBlast Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $276,730.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,928.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.49 or 0.00786781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.57 or 0.00208269 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00022173 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

