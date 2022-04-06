Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 23,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,399,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of analysts have commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 121,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 26.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 273.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,339 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 75.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

