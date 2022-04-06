RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 49000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

