Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,082 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,082 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,533,000 after purchasing an additional 839,024 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48,163.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 663,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 648,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 67,817 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHE opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $858.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $633.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 66.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

