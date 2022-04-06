Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,889 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hasbro by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

HAS opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.