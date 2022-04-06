Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,170 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Materion were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Materion by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Materion by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Materion by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.62. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Materion’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

