Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PSB opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.58. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $189.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on PSB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

