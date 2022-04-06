Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,082 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,307,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $633.05 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

