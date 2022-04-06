Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,399,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,409,000 after buying an additional 588,667 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EZU opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

