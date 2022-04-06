Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 209.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

NYSE CHWY opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.76 and a beta of 0.46. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

