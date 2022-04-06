Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oshkosh by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

