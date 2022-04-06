Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of QCR worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCRH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of QCR by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $892.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.06. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

