Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 131.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 349,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 210.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 114,533 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 82.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 105.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 848,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $630.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.56.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

