Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $202.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

