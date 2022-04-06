Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $243,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $102.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

