Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,647 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,504 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Synovus Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,320,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

