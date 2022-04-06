Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,784 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of InMode worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after purchasing an additional 365,400 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 414,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 270,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 803.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 205,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 201,944 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 606,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 192,598 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

InMode Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.