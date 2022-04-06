Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of InMode worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in InMode by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

INMD opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.89. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

