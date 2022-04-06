Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IWM opened at $202.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

