Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 57,482 Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Warby Parker by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,713,000 after buying an additional 651,488 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,446,464 shares of company stock valued at $81,015,626 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72. Warby Parker Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

