Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 814 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.54. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%. Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

TCBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

