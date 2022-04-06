Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 790 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

