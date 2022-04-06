RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Gap Down to $83.12

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.12, but opened at $80.00. RPM International shares last traded at $86.32, with a volume of 5,532 shares traded.

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

