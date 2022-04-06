RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.95. RPC shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 9,022 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on RES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 415,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $4,125,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in RPC by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in RPC by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 148,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

