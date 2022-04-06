Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,411 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 632.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.51%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

