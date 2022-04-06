Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $39.92. 5,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 over the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

