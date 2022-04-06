Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $319.00

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 319 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 320.20 ($4.20), with a volume of 1029210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.50 ($4.36).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.19) to GBX 768 ($10.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.52) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 355 ($4.66) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 648.64 ($8.51).

The stock has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 389.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 444.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

