Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.84.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

