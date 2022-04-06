Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.55.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. Insiders sold a total of 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,849,173 in the last quarter.

TSE RY traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$137.41. The company had a trading volume of 529,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,224. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$114.91 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$194.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$135.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.